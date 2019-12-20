SD goes up against Kansas City

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Stanley Umude, Tyler Hagedorn, Cody Kelley and Tyler Peterson have combined to account for 72 percent of South Dakota's scoring this season. For Kansas City, Javan White, Brandon McKissic, Rob Whitfield and Jordan Giles have combined to account for 54 percent of all Kansas City scoring.SOLID STANLEY: Umude has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.