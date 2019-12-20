2 receive appointments to WKCTC’s Board of Directors

Pearson is the president and CEO of Pearson Safety Services, LLC with branch locations in Memphis, Tennessee, Jackson, Tennessee, and Murray. Pearson Safety Services, LLC is a global safety, health, and business consulting company specializing in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and maritime industries. Pearson's background includes over 30 years of professional safety experience in both the safety field and consulting business. She is a charter member of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Safety Network. She is also a member of American Society of Safety Professionals, WBENC (Certified Women's Owned Business Enterprise), Memphis Minority Business Continuum, State of TN Governor's Office of Diversity Business Enterprise, and Chamber of Commerce member (having won the Emerging Growth Award in Jackson, TN and Murray)