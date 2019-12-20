Nice looking weekend for late December

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. High clouds have moved across the area as expected with mild temperatures across the Heartland. These clouds will not produce any rain and will begin to move out of the area later this evening. Temperatures will cool slowly early this evening thanks to the clouds. After midnight temperatures will fall quicker as skies begin to clear. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s north to near 30 south.