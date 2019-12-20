Nice looking weekend for late December

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. High clouds have moved across the area as expected with mild temperatures across the Heartland. These clouds will not produce any rain and will begin to move out of the area later this evening. Temperatures will cool slowly early this evening thanks to the clouds. After midnight temperatures will fall quicker as skies begin to clear. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s north to near 30 south.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s. Clear skies will allow for chilly temperatures Saturday night as we drop back down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunday is looking partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 50s.
Christmas is still looking very mild for this time of the year. We will see a few clouds but right now we look to remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
