31 new troopers to patrol Mo. highways

MISSOURI (KFVS) - New troopers will be keeping Missouri highways safe.
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced 31 new troopers.
They graduated Friday Dec. 20 from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy.
- Tristan R. Adelman, Osage Beach, MO, Troop I, Zone 4, Pulaski/Maries Counties
- Bryce A. Alcorn, Piedmont, MO, Troop C, Zone 5, South St. Louis County
- Micah G. Bennett, Versailles, MO, Troop C, Zone 2, North St. Louis County
- Luke N. Boff, Branson, MO, Troop A, Zone 14, Bates County
- Travis W. Burris, Jefferson City, MO, Troop C, Zone 7, Warren County
- Eric M. Clark II, St. Louis, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, North St. Louis County
- John L. Colwell, Maryville, MO, Troop A, Zone 2, Platte County
- Lucas J. Combs, Willow Springs, MO, Troop E, Zone 8, Pemiscot/New Madrid Counties
- Easton R. Corcoran, Springfield, MO, Troop F, Zone 7, Cooper/Howard Counties
- James Crewse, Branson, MO, Troop A, Saline County
- Cyle A. Cundiff, Moberly, MO, Troop A, Zone 7, Jackson County
- Michael Frazier-Hires, Sedalia, MO, Troop C, Zone 4, South St. Louis County
- Kennan M. Harrison, Joplin, MO, Troop I, Zone 5, Laclede County
- David L. Holliday III, Centralia, MO, Troop C, Zone 9, St. Charles County
- Zachary S. Horrell, Cape Girardeau, MO, Troop B, Zone 6, Scotland/Clark Counties
- Olivia G. Imhoff, Boonville, MO, Troop F, Zone 9, Montgomery County
- Dontai O. Johnson, Chicago, IL, Troop C, Zone 9, St. Charles County
- Charles D. Karr, Maysville, MO, Troop A, Zone 3, Clay County
- Clay R. Knox, Wentzville, MO, Troop C, Zone 8, St. Charles County
- Austin J. Leroux, Doniphan, MO, Troop C, Zone 3, South St. Louis County
- Caleb C. Marlow, Iberia, MO, Troop C, Zone 11, Franklin County
- Thadeus E. McVeigh, Columbia, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties
- Ethan R. Mulkey, Bixby, OK, Troop A, Zone 2, Platte County
- Kainen M. Nance, Lamar, MO, Troop A, Zone 14, Bates County
- Zachary L. Ogg, Wellington, CO, Troop C, Zone 7, Warren County
- Addie D. Pogue, Farmington, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties
- Noah Schuetz, Goreville, IL, Troop C, Zone 11, Franklin County
- James D. Scrivens, St. Joseph, MO, Troop A, Zone 4, Clay County
- Adam R. Shipley, Jackson, MO, Troop E, Zone 12, Madison/Iron Counties
- Brady Shows, Bettondorf, IA, Troop A, Zone 14, Bates County
- Shelby W. Wulser, Concordia, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, North St. Louis County
After 25 weeks of training the 108th Recruit Class graduated.
They will be assigned to their troops on January 6, 2020.
Four class awards were presented.
Officials said the recruits gained points toward graduation based on physical fitness, firearms, and academics.
The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award.
- Trooper Eric M. Clark Jr. earned the physical fitness award.
- Trooper John L. Colwell earned the firearms award.
- Trooper Kainen M. Nance earned the academic award.
- Trooper Olivia G. Imhoff accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which was presented to the person with the most points overall.
