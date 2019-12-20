New Markets Tax Credit program has been extended for 1 year

“I am pleased that Congress not only extended the New Markets Tax Credit for another year, but also expanded the funding of this highly successful program,” U.S. Senator Cardin (D-Md) said. “The New Markets Tax Credit has broad bipartisan support in Congress because of its demonstrated ability to drive investment in some of the most vulnerable communities in the country. In Maryland, the program has been integral to many community development projects, from an affordable housing project in Baltimore to a multicultural center for low-income families in Langley Park. I look forward to continue working with Senator Blunt to make the New Markets Tax Credit permanent to spur investment and economic development in under-served communities for years to come.”