Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

MISSING BROTHERS
Family of 2 Wisconsin brothers killed in Missouri sues
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — The family of two Wisconsin men who disappeared during a trip to Missouri for their livestock business have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. KSHB-TV reports that the lawsuit is filed against Garland Nelson, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel. The suit also names Nelson's mother, Tommie Feil, and and J4S Farm Enterprises, which is the Feil-owner farm company that also employed Nelson. The brothers, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were reported missing in July. They were killed when they went to Braymer, Missouri, to receive payment for cattle.
DEADLY HOUSE FIRE-ST. LOUIS
2 children die, man critically hurt in St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two children were killed and a man was critically hurt in a fire in their St. Louis home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a boy and girl were in cardiac arrest when paramedics rushed them from the scene early Friday. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said they died at a hospital. Mosby said the children appeared to be about 4 or 5 years old. Their names weren't immediately released. A man found in the home was hospitalized in critical but unstable condition. Firefighters think the smoke detectors in the home weren't working because they didn't hear any alarms sounding and the family hadn't been awakened.
HUMAN REMAINS-MISSOURI
Summer trial date set for man charged in 2 women's deaths
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of two women who disappeared nearly a decade apart is scheduled to go on trial next summer. During a hearing Thursday, a Cass County judge scheduled jury selection in Kylr Yust's trial to begin July 22. Jurors will be brought from St. Charles County outside St. Louis. Opening statements and testimony will begin the following week. Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, and 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky, of Belton. Their remains were found in 2017 in rural Cass County.
BETHALTO-THREE DEAD
Police: 2 men, woman found dead in southern Illinois home
BETHALTO, Ill. (AP) — Police say two men and a woman have been found dead inside a southern Illinois home during a welfare check. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police in Hazelwood asked officers in Bethalto to check on the home Thursday night, The officers found the bodies of two men, ages 30 and 32, and a 59-year-old woman. The names of the victims and details on how they died haven't been released. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating. Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the squad at 618-377-5266. Bethalto is 21 miles northeast of St. Louis.
EMBEZZLEMENT-CITY CLERK
Retired city clerk ordered to pay $150K in restitution
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A retired city clerk has been ordered to pay more than $150,000 in restitution for embezzling from the Kansas town where she worked for nearly 40 years. The U.S. attorney's office says 70-year-old Carole Sue Coker also was sentenced Thursday to three years of federal probation for mail fraud. Coker, who now lives in Oronogo, Missouri, allegedly kept some money paid to the Kansas town of Caney. She then made it appear as if the books balanced. Caney is about 120 miles southeast of Wichita.
STORAGE FACILITY KILLING
Death at Joplin storage facility investigated as a homicide
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a Joplin storage facility as a homicide. Joplin police said in a news release Thursday that an autopsy was conducted, and it was determined that 36-year-old Jonathan Powell died of gunshot wounds. Officers found him wounded Wednesday while responding to a call about trouble at the storage facility. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police didn't immediate release information about a suspect or motive.
SHUTTLE BUS COLLISION
Collision involving van for disabled in Kansas City kills 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people died and two others were injured when a shuttle bus carrying two disabled adults collided head-on with a minivan. Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the collision occurred Thursday in south Kansas City, when the minivan crossed the center line and hit the shuttle bus. Becchina says the bus driver honked the horn and tried to avoid the crash. The minivan driver and a passenger sitting behind the bus driver died at a hospital. The bus driver was critically injured. A passenger in a wheel chair in the back of the bus was seriously injured.
CRUISE SHIP DEATH-PLEA
Kansas man admits killing Missouri girlfriend on cruise ship
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 55-year-old Kansas man has admitted that he killed his girlfriend during a fight aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Florida last year. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Eric Duane Newman, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in federal court to second-degree murder. Prosecutors say Newman and 50-year-old Tamara Tucker were on a cruise ship heading to the Bahamas in January 2018 when they began fighting inside their cabin. Newman admitted strangling Tucker and pushing her over the cabin room balcony railing. She fell from the 13th deck to the 11th deck. Tucker, of Lawson, Missouri, died from blunt force trauma from the fall.