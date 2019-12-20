Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE-OPIOIDS
Kentucky Senate leader plans Purdue Pharma settlement probe
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate's top leader says he plans to forge ahead with a proposal to investigate the state's $24 million settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. Senate President Robert Stivers said Thursday it's uncertain yet who would lead the investigation. Stivers has complained that the state was shortchanged in the settlement. It was reached by former Attorney General Jack Conway at the end of 2015, just a few days before he left office. Stivers says he still plans to introduce a proposal at the start of the 2020 legislative session to push for the investigation. The session starts Jan. 7.
ADOPTED SISTERS
5 sisters officially adopted by Kentucky foster family
HAWESVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple has officially adopted a group of five sisters who they have been fostering since 2016. Eleven-year-old Aubrey and her four younger sisters were officially adopted by Whitney and James Meserve on Tuesday. Aubrey says it's a relief to end up exactly where they wanted. The Meserves adopted another pair of siblings in February. It's unclear what the family has planned for the winter holidays, but Aubrey already got what she wanted this year. She said her wish was that her family wouldn't be split up and that they could grow up together.
SURVIVOR TV SHOW CONTESTANT
Kentucky resident to appear on all-star season of 'Survivor'
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who won the reality TV show “Survivor” last year will put his skills to the test again during it's upcoming season when he returns to compete in an all-star round for $2 million. News outlets report that Nick Wilson of Whitley County was announced Wednesday as one of the cast members of the show’s 40th season, “Survivor: Winners at War." Wilson won the 37th season last fall. A CBS news release says that during the new season, former winners from the show's two-decade run will compete for the largest prize in reality TV competition history. Season 40 premieres in February.
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY-RAISES
University of Kentucky to raise starting wages by $2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky is increasing the starting wages for regular employees. The increase of more than two dollars an hour will begin on July 1. University President Eli Capilouto says the increase from $10.40 to $12.50 is “the right thing to do.” It's one of several improvements in benefits for employees announced by Capilouto on Thursday. They include more time off for parental leave for childbirth, adoption or foster care and allowing all new employees to participate in the university's matching retirement savings plan. The starting wage increase will impact about 1,700 employees.
ARMED ARSON
Man accused of setting home ablaze, waiting nearby with guns
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (AP) — A man is accused of setting fire to a Kentucky home filled with four people, including three children, and then lying in wait outside near rifles, at least one of which was loaded. News outlets report 49-year-old Richard L. Brown was arrested at about 4 a.m. Sunday on charges including first-degree arson and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. No occupants were injured. Oldham County police say a witness told police Brown had been acting erratic before the fire. Authorities say a “large amount” of rifles surrounded the home. Thermal imaging allowed them to spot Brown in nearby vegetation, just a few feet from one of the weapons.
RECYCLING SERVICE STRUGGLES
Kentucky county could lose curbside recycling as costs rise
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky county may lose its curbside recycling service as its main provider struggles under increasing processing costs. Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon told the Bowling Green Daily News on Wednesday that the county is trying to determine how to move forward if Southern Recycling stops service before its contract ends this summer. Company President Rob Rutherford said the business loses up to $50,000 a month because the processing costs exceed profit. Customers currently pay $2.65 a month but that could increase to $18 a month. Buchanon said the county is actively searching for alternatives and hopes to find a solution soon.