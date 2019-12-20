Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says it will be pulling the Boeing 737 Max out of its flight schedule until June. And a company that builds fuselages will end deliveries intended for the Max aircraft as damage from the troubled aircraft begins to ripple outward to suppliers. It was the latest in a string of troubling news plaguing the airplane manufacturer, which also saw its new Starliner capsule go off course Friday during its first test flight. Boeing announced on Monday that it would halt Max production in January as it became increasingly clear that it still has many regulatory hurdles to clear.