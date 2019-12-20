Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

STATE HOSPITAL-MEDICARE PAYMENTS
Feds: Kansas mental hospital at risk of losing Medicare cash
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (AP) — One of Kansas' two state mental hospitals is again at risk of losing Medicare funds. The Wichita Eagle and Kansas City Star reports that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that patient care problems at Adair Acute Care – located inside Osawatomie State Hospital — “substantially limit the hospital’s capacity to render adequate care and services.” CMS has told state officials it will terminate Medicare payments to the 60-bed Adair unit in March 2020 unless Kansas corrects the problems. The Kansas agency that oversees the hospital described the issues found by inspectors as documentary “omissions in patient files.”
WOMAN LEFT TO DIE
Kansas man sentenced to life for leaving woman to die
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for severely beating a woman in 2016 after she refused to have sex with him and then leaving her to die in a wooded area. The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Korrey Raine White Rinke won't be eligible for parole for 25 years under the sentence ordered Thursday for first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of 46-year-old Julianna Pappas of Overland Park. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender and pay more than $15,000 in restitution. Prosecutors initially planned to seek the death sentence and charged him with capital murder and rape.
CRUISE SHIP DEATH-PLEA
Kansas man admits killing Missouri girlfriend on cruise ship
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 55-year-old Kansas man has admitted that he killed his girlfriend during a fight aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Florida last year. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Eric Duane Newman, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in federal court to second-degree murder. Prosecutors say Newman and 50-year-old Tamara Tucker were on a cruise ship heading to the Bahamas in January 2018 when they began fighting inside their cabin. Newman admitted strangling Tucker and pushing her over the cabin room balcony railing. She fell from the 13th deck to the 11th deck. Tucker, of Lawson, Missouri, died from blunt force trauma from the fall.
AP-BOEING-737-MAX
United pulls 737 Max until June, adding to Boeing woes
NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says it will be pulling the Boeing 737 Max out of its flight schedule until June. And a company that builds fuselages will end deliveries intended for the Max aircraft as damage from the troubled aircraft begins to ripple outward to suppliers. It was the latest in a string of troubling news plaguing the airplane manufacturer, which also saw its new Starliner capsule go off course Friday during its first test flight. Boeing announced on Monday that it would halt Max production in January as it became increasingly clear that it still has many regulatory hurdles to clear.
AP-US-POLICE-BEATING-LAWSUIT
Suit: Police barged into Kansas home, beat man for no reason
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that police in Kansas City, Kansas, broke into a man's home in the middle of the night and beat him before having him charged with battery of a law enforcement officer. The Kansas City Star reports that 43-year-old Joseph Harter claims in the lawsuit filed last week that he was beaten and falsely imprisoned in October 2018. The charge was dropped less than two months later. The police department and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County declined to comment on the pending litigation.
EMBEZZLEMENT-CITY CLERK
Retired city clerk ordered to pay $150K in restitution
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A retired city clerk has been ordered to pay more than $150,000 in restitution for embezzling from the Kansas town where she worked for nearly 40 years. The U.S. attorney's office says 70-year-old Carole Sue Coker also was sentenced Thursday to three years of federal probation for mail fraud. Coker, who now lives in Oronogo, Missouri, allegedly kept some money paid to the Kansas town of Caney. She then made it appear as if the books balanced. Caney is about 120 miles southeast of Wichita.
LAWRENCE-GREEN ENERGY GOALS
Kansas city's leaders want to move to 100% renewable energy
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Leaders in Lawrence want to move the city and its residents toward getting 100% of their energy from renewable resources. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to direct city staff to draft an ordinance to achieve 100% renewable energy use and develop a plan for achieving that goal. A city advisory board is recommending that Lawrence rely solely on renewable resources for its city government operations by 2025 and for the entire community to use renewable resources for all energy needs by 2050. About 10% of Lawrence residents voluntarily use renewable energy sources.
BC-KS-SPRINT CLERK HOG-TIED-SENTENCE
Man who helped steal more than 75 cell phones sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who served as lookout while another man hog-tied a Sprint store clerk and stole more than 75 cell phones has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Twenty-six-year-old Xavier Lopez was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in September to robbery. He admitted that he was lookout while 26-year-old Camarin McPherson, of Wichita, robbed the Sprint store on April 25. McPherson tied up the clerk and brandished a handgun before taking 78 phones. The two men were arrested after their vehicle crashed during a police chase. McPherson was sentenced in November to 13.5 years in prison