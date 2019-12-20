KSP arrest Ohio County man for sex crimes involving children

HARTFORD, Mo. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers arrested and charged Eric T. Clark, 43 of Hartford, with multiple felonies after allegations he had a sexual relationships with two children.
Starting in November, KSP investigated Clark after allegations were made that suggested he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with two children under 12.
Clark was charged with the following:
- Two counts of rape, 1st degree – (victim under 12 years old)
- Eleven counts of sodomy, 1st degree – (victim under 12 years old)
- Thirteen counts of incest – (victim under 12 years old)
- Eleven counts of sexual abuse, 1st degree – (victim under 12 years old)
- Kidnapping of a minor
KSP secured warrants and arrested Clark without incident.
He is lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.