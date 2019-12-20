Hickory, Ky. woman dies after car crashes, overturns in creek bed

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Hickory woman died after her car crashed and overturned into a creek bed.
On December 19, Kentucky State Police received a call about Amanda L. Belcher, 27, who had not been seen since the previous morning.
A trooper went to her home for a welfare check, but no one was there. Troopers pinged her cell phone and it led them to the area of State Route 849 and J.T. Rives Road near Lowes.
According to KSP, the trooper went to the scene and found a 2006 white Honda Accord, overturned, in a creek bed.
They say Belcher was found dead inside the cab.
According to the preliminary investigation, Belcher was driving on State Route 849 when her car left the road, hit a tree and a concrete culvert, then overturned and came to a rest in a creek bed.
