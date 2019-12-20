Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is quickly becoming among the best in the NFL. It has held a series of opponents to 20 points or fewer while helping Kansas City wrap up the AFC West. A big reason is the starring turn of safety Tyrann Mathieu. He is living up to every bit of the $42 million, three-year deal he signed in the offseason. Mathieu was the centerpiece along with pass rusher Frank Clark of a complete defensive overhaul that has Kansas City feeling good about its playoff chances this year.