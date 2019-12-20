Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have the AFC West championship locked in and more big goals in sight. They hope to make a run in the playoffs. A top-two seed and first-round bye still are possibilities. And they can't afford to stumble against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The Bears are out of the postseason after winning the NFC North last year. Kansas City has won four games in a row.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is quickly becoming among the best in the NFL. It has held a series of opponents to 20 points or fewer while helping Kansas City wrap up the AFC West. A big reason is the starring turn of safety Tyrann Mathieu. He is living up to every bit of the $42 million, three-year deal he signed in the offseason. Mathieu was the centerpiece along with pass rusher Frank Clark of a complete defensive overhaul that has Kansas City feeling good about its playoff chances this year.