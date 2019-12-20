Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a serious problem getting started at kickoff. They have failed to score even a point in the first quarter eight times this season and are 2-6 in those games. Five times, they didn't score at all in the first half. They lost all five. They've been very good scoring in the second half since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starting quarterback. That's why they're still in playoff contention with two games left. Scoring in the first quarter will be a must against the Saints who outscore opponents in each of the first three quarters.