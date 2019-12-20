Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis center James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school as the likely NBA lottery pick gets ready to begin his pro career. The 7-foot-1 freshman says in an Instagram post that he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” Wiseman added that “ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA.” Wiseman is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Wiseman played just three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a serious problem getting started at kickoff. They have failed to score even a point in the first quarter eight times this season and are 2-6 in those games. Five times, they didn't score at all in the first half. They lost all five. They've been very good scoring in the second half since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starting quarterback. That's why they're still in playoff contention with two games left. Scoring in the first quarter will be a must against the Saints who outscore opponents in each of the first three quarters.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime, giving goaltender Marcus Hogberg his first NHL win as the Ottawa Senators beat the Nashville Predators 5-4. Hogberg started on short notice in place of the ill Anders Nilsson. He stopped 33 shots. Colin White, Vladimir Namestnikov, Artem Anisimov and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators, who recovered after blowing a 4-1 lead. Craig Smith, Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 19 saves.
Huntington, W. Va. (AP) — Iran Bennett had a career-high 21 points and Taevion Kinsey added 19 as Marshall defeated Eastern Kentucky 90-72. Darius George and Mark Sarenac scored 11 points each for the Thundering Herd. Tre King had 15 points for the Colonels, whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jomaru Brown added 14 points and Lachlan Anderson scored 13.
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points and No. 6 Louisville outlasted UT Martin 71-63 in double overtime after trailing for nearly all of regulation. Kylee Shook and Diop each added 15 points for the Cardinals. Louisville took the lead for good with 3:05 left in the second overtime. Damiah Griffin led the Skyhawks with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Cardinals made 18 of 20 free throws, while the Skyhawks were 15 of 28.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and No. 9 North Carolina State had a 23-0 second-quarter run in a 74-38 victory over Chattanooga. Grace Hunter added 14 points for the Wolfpack (11-0) in their final nonconference game of the regular season. N.C. State broke open a tie game with the 23-0 run, holding the Mocs (1-12) scoreless for more than eight minutes.