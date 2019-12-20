Heartland foster care agency hopes to win support from hockey-inspired program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland foster care support and advocacy agency hopes community support can bring them financial support through a program created by the St. Louis Blues and Ameren Missouri.
Hope For One More, based in Cape Girardeau, is taking part in the Power Play Goals for Kids Program. According to Ameren Missouri’s Facebook page, “Whenever the Blues score a a power play goal during the 2019-2020 regular season, Ameren Missouri will donate $500 to one local kids charity to help kids achieve their goals. Blues fans get to call the shots by helping to decide which charity receives the donation.”
Hope For One More is one of four children’s charities vying for fans’ votes. Ameren has pledged $11,000 so far this season. You can read more about the program and the charities by clicking here.
According to its website, Hope For One More was founded in 2010 by Drs. Dawn and Carl Caruso to provide emergency care for children who enter foster care.
