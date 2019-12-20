Good Samaritan helps rescue owl found on a road

A rescue group in Herrin, Ill. was contacted to care for this owl found on a road in Zeigler, Ill. (Source: Zeigler Police Department)
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - Thanks to the kindness of a Zeigler, Illinois woman, an owl could have a brighter future.

According to the Zeigler Police Department, a woman found an owl on a road and placed it in a safe place.

The owl was placed in what appears to be a shipping box.

It is not clear if the owl was injured or ill, but it is getting some TLC.

The owl was transported to a rescue group in Herrin which specializes in the care of birds of prey.

Zeigler Police said the “beautiful” is on the road to recovery.

