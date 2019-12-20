Frosty Friday Morning

Clear skies, calm winds, cool temps, and moisture in the air has allowed moderate frost to form on surfaces once again. Temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday but still below freezing in the 20s.
Mostly sunny skies through the first half of today with clouds increasing as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s.
Mainly dry conditions and warming temps will continue into Christmas. After the holiday, we are watching our next system that looks to impact us by the weekend.
-Lisa
