Franklin County, Ill. man arrested on child pornography charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Il. (KFVS) - A Mulkeytown man was arrested for producing child pornography.
Kip Raymond Martin-Roberts, 38, was taken into custody in Conway, South Carolina by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
He is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation of Kenneth L. Holley, further arrests are possible.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office.
