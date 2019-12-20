First Alert: Sunny skies, clouds and warmer temps today

(KFVS) - Clear skies, calm winds, cool temps and moisture are things we are looking ahead at today.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday but still below freezing in the 20s.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies through the first half of today with clouds increasing as we head into the afternoon.
High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s.
Brian Alworth says next week is looking balmy as a strong upper ridge develops over the middle of the country.
With a slight cooling trend later in the week, highs through the first half of the week will be close to 60 as we finally dry out.
For travelers heading out of our area, there will be a few trouble spots around the country, but overall things are looking relatively non-stormy.
Next chance of rainfall looks to be about a week out late Friday into the last weekend of the year.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.