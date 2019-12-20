First Alert Friday Forecast

Next week is looking downright balmy as a strong upper ridge develops over the middle of the country. Highs through the first half of the week, in fact, will be close to 60° as finally dry out…although with a slight cooling trend later in the week. For travelers heading out of our area, there will be a few trouble spots around the country, but overall things are looking relatively non-stormy. Next chance of rainfall looks to be about a week out….late Friday into the last weekend of the year.