First Alert Friday Forecast

A strong storm developing over the northern Gulf of Mexico will send some clouds our way over the next couple of days, but the rain and wind from this system looks to stay well to our south, leaving us with cool and quiet conditions. Lots of high and mid clouds are expected this afternoon through early Saturday, but no precipitation. Temps will be slowly warming…with highs today in the mid to upper 40s..and low to mid 50s over the weekend.
Next week is looking downright balmy as a strong upper ridge develops over the middle of the country. Highs through the first half of the week, in fact, will be close to 60° as finally dry out…although with a slight cooling trend later in the week. For travelers heading out of our area, there will be a few trouble spots around the country, but overall things are looking relatively non-stormy. Next chance of rainfall looks to be about a week out….late Friday into the last weekend of the year.
