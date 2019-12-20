FEMA: Flooding could be an issue Spring 2020, Missourians urged to buy flood insurance

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Ahead of next spring, FEMA is urging Missourians to prepare for flooding.
FEMA, the National Weather Service (NWS), and other agencies are concerned that flooding may be a problem again in Spring 2020.
Many Missourians are still recovering from widespread flooding in 2019.
More than 1,750 claims were filed buy flood insurance policyholders from damage that began in March.
FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) reports it paid more than $68.7 million in flood insurance claims to Missouri.
Despite these significant payments, the number of NFIP policies in Missouri has dropped 1.4 percent, from 20,327 to 20,041, since March 2018.
The agency said now is the time to consider buying flood insurance.
FEMA wants the public to be aware of the following facts concerning flood insurance:
- Most home, business and rental insurance policies do not cover flood damage.
- Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States and often does not result in a federal disaster declaration where FEMA offers help.
- It takes 30 days for a flood insurance policy to take effect after you buy it.
- Almost 25 percent of flood insurance claims come from areas not considered at high risk for flooding.
- Flood insurance policyholders can get financial help to repair or replace property even if there is no federal disaster declaration. The average annual cost of an NFIP policy for homeowners is about $700.
- Renters can buy flood insurance for their personal property.
- As little as one inch of water can cause $25,000 in damage to a home.
To find an insurance agent who sells flood insurance or to learn more about NFIP, call 1-800-427-4661 or click here.
