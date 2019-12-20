Eric Goodman: Man who kissed WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who harassed WAVE 3 News reporter Sara Rivest live on-air in September has pleaded guilty in the case.
Rivest was reporting live outside the Bourbon & Beyond festival this year when Eric Goodman, 42, interrupted her live shot and planted a kiss on her cheek. The incident made national headlines.
The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that Goodman pleaded guilty and was referred to a diversion program. Goodman’s conditions include: no contact with Rivest, not to pick up any new offenses, requirement to complete a counseling component and 30 hours of community services. Goodman’s next court date is Feb. 24. If he is compliant with the aforementioned conditions, the court will set aside the guilty plea and dismiss the case.
Shortly after the incident, Goodman wrote an apology letter to Sara. She accepted the apology and said at the time that she appreciated that his feelings have changed since watching her explanation of how the incident impacted her.
“I absolutely accept Eric’s apology," Rivest said at the time. "I truly believe he feels bad and is sincere. Actions, though, have consequences and from that letter it seems like he, too, knows that he needs to face those consequences, so I also agree with the Commonwealth’s decision to charge him.”
