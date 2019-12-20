Christmas for every student at Charleston schools

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas came a little early at a Heartland school district leaving no child empty-handed.
“It was very heartwarming. You see how neat it is for them to get something,” said Adam Grindstaff, Principal at Hearnes Elementary School in Charleston.
While Santa’s official visit isn’t till the 25th, these Charleston students received a pre-Christmas surprise.
“Very fun,” said Kennedi Clark, a 1st grade student.
“Nice and good,” said Taleal Crumble, a 3rd grade student.
“They’re so excited. It brings tears to your eyes, because you see that happiness just coming out,” said Grindstaff.
According to Grindstaff, every student in the district opened something special, thanks to the generosity of local donors, businesses, and families.
“All for these kids. All so a kid could have a gift. It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in a public school,” said Grindstaff. "Every kid loves a gift, and so that one gift makes sure that every kid has the one special moment, no matter what. No matter what’s going on in the world, they have that one special moment. And that’s what’s important.”
Gift-giving events also took place at Charleston High School and Middle School.
