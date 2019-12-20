Chris Janson donates new drum line to Perryville High School

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Academy of Country Music award-winner and Perryville native Chris Janson surprised Perryville High School students by donating an entire drum line to the marching band after a request by band directors Jerry Childers and David Barani.
The presentation was made during the PHS Winter Band Concert, an event the Warner Music recording artist is very familiar with. Janson is a graduate of Perryville High and a PHS Band alumni.
“Chris said that he had wonderful memories of PHS and his time in band and choir and wanted to give back to his school and community. He has fond memories of former teachers Eric Seibel and Terry Edwards. He also wants to encourage our students who are interested in music,” Childers said.
The school received the Mapex instruments on Tuesday and kept the secret until the concert that night.
Janson donated three marching snare drums, a marching tenor and five marching bass drums of different sizes, plus carriers for each instrument.
It had been about 20 years since the PHS Marching Band had new drums.
“These instruments would have cost approximately $15,000 if the school had purchased them, something that is impossible at this time,” Childers said. “Chris’ generosity has a ripple effect as well; we can now trade our well-used percussion instruments for a couple of new instruments.
“This is an incredible gift that will benefit young musicians for many years. All of us at District 32 are grateful for the gift, and proud that Chris cares so much for Perryville High School and our students.”
