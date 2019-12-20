Carbondale Little Caesars robbed by armed suspect

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Wednesday, around 12 p.m. City of Carbondale Police officers were dispatched to Little Caesar’s at 819 West Main Street, for an armed robbery.
When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had entered the store with his face partially concealed.
The suspect displayed a silver handgun and then demanded money.
They fled west from Little Caesars.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5’08” tall with a dark skin tone.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
