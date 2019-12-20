Carbondale announces winner of “Let it Glow” contest

Business Winner: Century Assisted Living, on 701 South Lewis Lane (Source: City of Carbondale)
By Ashley Smith | December 20, 2019 at 3:24 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 3:24 PM

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Carbondale announced the winners of their Second Annual “Let it Glow” holiday lights contest.

The winners are:

  • Residential Winner: Marcia Moore, 1018 South Glenview Drive
  • Business Winner: Century Assisted Living, 701 South Lewis Lane
  • Honorable Mentions: Darren Ackerman, 804 W Cherry Street & Garret Cummings, 501 Deer Lake Drive West

The city received 11 entries.

Residential Winner: Marcia Moore, of 1018 South Glenview Drive (Source: City of Carbondale)

Submissions were judged on creativity, use of lights and originality.

The contest was open to businesses and residences within the city limits.

The winners were visited by Mayor Mike Henry who delivered holiday yard signs and a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware located in the Murdale Shopping Center.

