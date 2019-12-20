Cape Jaycees spread holiday joy to families in need with Toy Box ‘sleighs’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Santa and his helpers took Toy Box ‘sleighs’ around Cape Girardeau Thursday Dec. 19 to make some early Christmas deliveries.
For 44 years the Cape Jaycees and other partnering businesses have been collecting toys and delivering them to hundreds of families in need.
“It really takes off so much stress from everybody in the family. From the parents and their children,” said Cape Jaycee President Amber Walker.
25 vans from Cape Auto Sales became sleighs full of presents for 800 kids in Cape Girardeau.
Good ol’ Saint Nick got to hand deliver the gifts to each door, and Jaycee member Jared Smith said that is the cherry on top.
“There are times where we’ll walk in, Santa Claus pops around the corner and the kids almost take him off his feet," Smith said. "We’ll hand out gifts and all of sudden it’s picture time with Santa Claus. The kids are hugging him and telling him you know I want this and I want that. It’s a beautiful thing really.”
From Nerf guns to baby dolls and everything in between, each child’s Christmas list was fulfilled.
Mother of eight Renata Kallmbah said the effort has brightened their family’s Christmas for years.
“The kids are excited, happy, can’t wait to get to the presents, and they’re thankful,” Kallmbah said.
Walker added that 40 more family were helped this year compared to last year’s Toy Box.
“I can relate you know I’m a single mom myself so knowing that things get really tight," Walker said. "And to be able to be part of something that gives back to so many people is pretty amazing.”
For any families who were not home to accept their presents can still pick up the gifts at the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army.
