Bicyclist wanted for attempted theft at Poplar Bluff business

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are asking the public’s help in an attempted theft investigation at an auto repair business.
Police said an unknown person attempted to commit theft at Hopper’s Service during the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 9 and Monday, Dec. 16.
In a video posted on the police department’s Facebook page, the person in question is riding a bicycle in all of the clips.
In the last clip, the subject gets off of the bike near a pick-up truck, walks to the driver’s side door and appears to try to open the door. The subject then gets back on the bike and rides away.
Anyone with information about the cyclist is asked to contact Poplar Bluff Police Detective Dan Mustain by email or 573-686-8632.
