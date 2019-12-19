What you need to know Dec. 19

(KFVS) - Good morning. Today is Thursday, Dec. 19.
Light fog will be present across areas of the Heartland to start off.
Lisa Michaels says these areas will have higher chances of seeing slick spots on the roads since we are below freezing.
Light frost will also form this morning on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Temperatures are cold in the teens to 20s.
Today will be mostly sunny and the beginning of a warm up. Highs by the afternoon will be in the 40s.
Each day we will slowly warm more. We’re looking at the 50s by the weekend and even the mid/upper 50s by Christmas!
Our next system bringing rain looks to move in right after Christmas during the end of next week.
- The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump.
- A former Jefferson County Deputy was charged with one count of child molestation.
- Violent crime rates from the Cape Girardeau Police Department show a decrease.
- The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation is hosting a Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt event on Friday.
Flying with a pet opossum can be troublesome.
A Texas 7-year-old is breaking hearts with his letter to Santa.
