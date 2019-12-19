Veterans receive a four-legged Christmas gift from inmates at Shawnee Correctional Center

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, a half dozen veterans received the gift of companionship and a new addition to their family.
For the sixth graduation Shawnee Correctional Center’s program gave six dogs a second chance. These animals were rescued in a kill shelter and scheduled to be euthanized. However, more than a dozen of offenders trained the dogs for the last 90 days in preparation for their forever home.
Troy are Beth Brittingham of Cave-in-Rock, IL are both veterans who served in the army, and both happy for their new addition to the family.
“Inmates saving dogs, saving people, and veterans. And I think that’s absolutely amazing,” said Beth Brittingham. “Christmas is going to be a lot more fun this year than what we were thinking.”
The couple has a son that just left home for the Army, so having a pup around their home will bring more smiles, they said.
“It is hard to put into words, but it is absolutely awesome to be able to have this program here,” Troy Brittingham said.
The program at the Shawnee Correctional Center passed the leash of six dogs to veterans with service related trauma or disabilities.
Beth received a service related disability in the army and battles with depression, she said the dog named Dundee will help her. “It’s a motivation because now I don’t have to just get up and go out and walk...He needs be to as well,” she said.
The dogs not only help veterans, but they also have an impact on the offenders at the correctional center.
Jon Cealock and David Marsh have worked with the program for one year. “I got in this program, I was expecting to come and play with dogs, but it’s been so much more than that,” Cearlock said."It gives us a sense of accomplishment. Especially in a place as this. Something to get up and strive for, something to get up and better yourself."
Marsh also served in the Army from 1983 to 1985. He said he understands the importance of these dogs to the vets. “You’re saving a dog from being put down. And it’s going to a home where someone is going to love and take care of that dog. We get to be a part of that. We get to be a part of helping someone to heal,” Marsh said.
A gift of companionship, a gift of encouragement, and a gift of healing.
Beth and her husband left the jail with their younger son full of joy and excitement. “Somebody needs me again, so that helps out a lot,” she said.
If you are a veteran interested in adoption contact the Shawnee Correctional Center or Project Hope Humane Society.
