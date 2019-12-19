Tolbert, Southeast Mo. visit S. Illinois

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois' Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Domask has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.