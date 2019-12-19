STOODARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -You could say the Stoddard County Ambulance District is taking the gloves off when it comes to decorating for Christmas. The gloves are actually on its tree but these gloves have a special meaning.
Jamie Holcomb with communications and Public relations division said, "We wanted to do something different this year than a traditional Christmas tree," she said.
That’s why they used gloves, and other objects they use everyday, instead of using regular ornaments.
“We had an exceptional year with our star life award,and those awards are given to either with a birth of a child or reviving someone who is in cardiac arrest,” Holocomb said.
There are 16 gloves on the tree to represent lives they saved.
This is the first time in history the ambulance district was given 16 star life awards, which reward heroic deeds of EMTs.
Holcomb explained why they didn’t use a typical star on the top of the tree,"The glove star represents the teamwork and dedication that we have for our community," she said.
EMT Reese Beeson said,"The blue star represents birth of a baby,"
A glove Beeson is apart of adding to the tree, helped a father delivered his own baby through a 911 call.
“We have never had a birth baby birth over the phone,”Beeson said. “It was a mother, her contractions were about two minutes apart, and she was still on the couch. We made preparations to get her prepared,”he said.
The baby came seconds before the first responders got there. It’s a day he says he won’t forget.
“I had some pretty rough calls over 14 years this was definitely the highlight this was my proudest moment.”
The tree will now be a tradition.
“This is probably the new Christmas tree for the EMS station,” said Holcomb.
