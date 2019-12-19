Southeast Missouri youth coders earn prizes at All-Star Party

“This is the third semester of the Youth Coding League, and we’ve grown to 36 schools,” Director of Public Relations Stacy Dohogne Lane shared. “Participating schools range as far south as Richland R-1 in Essex as far north as Oak Ridge and everywhere in between. We are in public and private schools and even include a homeschooling team on our roster. We are committed to bringing critically important computer science skills to kids, especially kids who might not otherwise have access to the skill set. Logic, problem-solving and the ability to think systematically will prepare them for the jobs they’ll have someday, many of which don’t exist yet.”