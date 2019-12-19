Southeast Missouri youth coders earn prizes at All-Star Party

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of Youth Coding League players, from junior to high school, across the Southeast Missouri area gathered for an All-Star Party celebrating a semester’s worth of hard work.
Student won prizes for Regular Season top scorers, Most Improved, Technical Merit and Community Favorite categories. The prizes were cash, Chromebooks, tech prizes, and more.
The Youth Coding League is a weekly after-school program that introduces computer programming to middle school and junior high students.
It’s offered by the Marquette Tech District Foundation, and adds a competitive, sports-like element to Google’s CS First curriculum.
Students compete in a regular and postseason, earning points and milestones and sharing their progress online.
Postseason competitions included a playoff and a championship round, with a first-ever tiebreaker round in the playoffs.
“This is the third semester of the Youth Coding League, and we’ve grown to 36 schools,” Director of Public Relations Stacy Dohogne Lane shared. “Participating schools range as far south as Richland R-1 in Essex as far north as Oak Ridge and everywhere in between. We are in public and private schools and even include a homeschooling team on our roster. We are committed to bringing critically important computer science skills to kids, especially kids who might not otherwise have access to the skill set. Logic, problem-solving and the ability to think systematically will prepare them for the jobs they’ll have someday, many of which don’t exist yet.”
Youth Coding League players were rewarded for regular season finishes in the top 10, for being the Most Improved player on their team, for Technical Merit and for Community Favorite.
Teachers who coach the Youth Coding League at their schools nominated one student who demonstrated work ethic and commitment to coding from their team as their Most Improved student.
Technical Merit awards were selected anonymously by a team of industry developers who looked for skill demonstrated in the code of the group projects Youth Coding League players put together at the conclusion of the regular season.
Schools rallied behind their teams and voted on one project for each school in the playoff round that advanced to the Championship round, where one project from each school competed against the entire league.
