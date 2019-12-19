Small businesses compete with major retail stores during the holidays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Almost 148 million people will be out on Saturday to get some last minute gifts for Christmas, according to the National Retail Federation.
While you are out, small business owners here in the Heartland hope you don’t forget about them.
Marlene Daubach, owner of Rhinestone Rooster in Sikeston, said this holiday season she is asking for some love.
“It’s very difficult for the small shops competing with amazon and large stores like Walmart and the other big chain stores and we want people to come in and give us a chance and see what we have,” Daubach said.
She said it has been hard the past few months
“It’s difficult when you’re not making enough money because you have to make a decision. I can’t stay if I don’t have the customers and I’m staying,” Daucah said.
She said to get more customers she tries to make her prices reasonable.
“I also am negotiable somewhat, just if they really like something, I’ll meet them halfway to meet a sale because that’s what I’m here for to sell things to be able to stay,” she said.
One customer said places like Rhinestone Rooster takes her back to her childhood.
“We see a lot of our towns, people are moving out, a lot of people shop online. It is good to get the feel of a place, just come in and look and it brings back a memory. It’s just good to do that,” Debra Brown said.
Brown never forgets about small businesses, especially during the holidays.
“It’s always good to help out the community and that’s why we keep our businesses here because it gives people a place to come too,” she said.
Daubach said all she needs is you.
“I need a little support from the public to come in and give me a chance, so I don’t have to close my shop,” she said.
