Reynolds Co. man found with pistol pleaded guilty to firearm charge

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Lesterville, Missouri man pleaded guilty to a firearm charge.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Troy Sencibaugh, 55, of Lesterville pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Pursuant to the terms of his plea agreement, Sencibaugh agreed to accept a sentence of 180 months imprisonment.
Officials said he appeared before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.
Reynolds County officers were searching for Sencibaugh on Feb. 14, according to a written guilty plea agreement
Officials were attempting to arrest him on an outstanding arrest warrant.
They found Sencibaugh near Camp Taum Sauk in Reynolds County.
Sencibaugh was arrested and searched. He told the officers that he had a firearm on his person.
Officers found a .40 caliber pistol in Sencibaugh’s left front pocket. The pistol was loaded with ammunition.
Officials said Sencibaugh has previous convictions for production of marijuana and assault in Reynolds County.
He is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Sencibaugh’s sentencing is set for March 17, 2020.
