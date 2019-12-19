Program to help lower cost of textbooks added to 2020 bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The Open Textbooks Pilot was included in the Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations bill, and it added another $2 million of funding to the $5 million that was set aside last year.
The bill is based on the Senators’ Affordable College Textbook Act, which is a competitive grant program to support the creation and expand the use of open college textbooks. These textbooks are available under an open license, allowing professors, students, researchers, and others to freely access the materials.
“With this additional funding, more colleges and universities across the country will be able to participate in the pilot—bringing critical cost-savings to more students. I encourage all interested institutions in Illinois and across the country to apply. It’s imperative, to ensure the maximum savings for students, that the Department of Education allocate this funding as Congress has directed it in the bill,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said.
“College is expensive enough – textbooks shouldn’t drive the price even higher,” said U.S Senator Angus King (I-ME). “The expansion of the Open Textbooks Pilot is an important opportunity to help more students affordably access the tools they need to succeed.”
“I hear from college students in Minnesota who struggle with the high cost of textbooks, and sometimes forgo materials needed for class. It’s my hope that with this additional funding more students and institutions will be able to benefit from open textbooks, in Minnesota and across the country,” said U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN). “These efforts will help save students money and ultimately help bring down the amount of student loan debt that young people graduate with.”
“Steep textbook costs should never hold an Arizonan back from an education. We’re increasing access to course materials so all students can receive a quality education,” said U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).
Textbook costs are a barrier some students face when attaining a college education.
According to The College Board, the average student budget for college books and supplies during the 2017 2018 academic year was $1,240 at four-year public institutions.
According to a survey by U.S. PIRG, 65 percent of students decided not to buy a textbook because of the cost and 94 percent of those students worried it would negatively affect their grade.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.