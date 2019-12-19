Police investigate second police impersonator case in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and sheriff’s deputies in Clay County are now investigating a second report of a police impersonator after an incident Wednesday evening.
According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, authorities got a call about around 5:45 p.m. about the incident in the Pine Street area of Rector.
Miller said a person, matching the description of an incident Tuesday, spoke to a woman and left. The man did give a name, but authorities said they were unable to verify the identity of the person.
The incident Wednesday was the second one in 24 hours in Clay County.
Earlier, Piggott Police Chief Jeremi Wicker told Region 8 News that around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a female driver was pulled over by a white Dodge Charger with a blue light, just south of Greenway, near Speer’s Curve.
The woman told police the person didn't have a uniform so she asked for an I.D. and that's when the person drove away.
The suspected impersonator was last seen driving toward the Rector area.
The woman told officers that the suspect was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black beanie.
Chief Wicker said if anyone encounters someone suspicious that they need to drive into a well-lit area and ask for I.D. if they aren't in uniform.
Sheriff Terry Miller says it’s easy for anyone to impersonate a law enforcement officer.
“It’s very easy on the internet to order anything you want to replicate a law enforcement officer, a fireman, or an emergency response person," Miller says. "Anybody can get it.”
On Wednesday, Sheriff Miller posted on social media that his office was investigating the alleged incident.
He also echoed Wicker’s advice, adding that if residents ever felt in danger, they should call 911.
Sheriff Miller encourages anyone who feels uncomfortable to dial 911 and speak to dispatch. He says they’ll be able to tell you if there’s an on-duty deputy in your area.
In addition, he says there are things you can do in the meantime while you speak to dispatch.
“Turn your emergency flashers on,” he says. "That way, you’re notifying the person behind you that you recognize them. Slow down to a reasonable speed. Proceed to a well-lit area that you feel comfortable at.”
Greenway residents were shocked to hear about the incident from Region 8 News, but now they’re worried.
“I’m thankful that the woman got away. If he doesn’t get caught, then he’ll do it again.”
Sheriff Miller says this is an active investigation and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department is working to catch this impersonator.
