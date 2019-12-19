Pair accused of kidnapping, stripping man then leaving him in woods

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men are accused of kidnapping another man in Muhlenberg County.
The sheriff’s office says deputies went to check out a suspicious person call Sunday in a wooded area near Highway 62 E Nelson Creek. They found a man near the road who told the deputies that he had been taken at gunpoint by two men. He said the men robbed him, stripped of his clothing, then left him in the wooded area.
According to the sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Taylon Whitney, from Hopkinsville, and 24-year-old Tyler Noffsinger, from Central City, were arrested Monday as a result of the investigation. Both are facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, assault and wanton endangerment.
Whitney and Noffsinger are currently in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.