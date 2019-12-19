Paducah, Ky. organizations offer holiday help to laid off factory workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you think paying for the holidays is tough imagine losing your job.
That happened to more than 100 workers at the Genova Kentucky factory in Paducah just weeks before Christmas, and local organizations are stepping to help those families through the holidays.
In a statement released on Dec. 5, Genova Products Director of Operations Joseph Pusateri said they suspended operations in late Novembers due to a raw material shortage that is lasting longer than expected.
“We are diligently working towards obtaining raw material and resuming operations as quickly as possible,” Pusateri said in the statement. “To assist our employees, we have cashed out any eligible PTO (paid time off) as to minimize any hardship on them.”
On Wednesday Dec. 18, Firefighters in Paducah donated dozens of winter coats to first graders at McNabb Elementary school through the Operation Warm program.
LaToya Benberry is a family resource counselor at McNabb, and said many of the student’s parents are struggling to make ends meet this holiday season.
“We have families that were affected by the recent layoffs in our community, some are in dire need," Benberry said. “It’s really, really special to see an organization come out and tap into those basic needs. You can just tell that pride, that ownership and that warmth. The students are snuggling up in their jackets. That makes me feel good, it makes our staff feel good.”
According to the 2019 Modern Wealth Survey by Charles Schwab, 59 percent of American adults live paycheck to paycheck and only 38 percent have an emergency fund.
"So whenever they lose that source of income there is a panic mode of ‘What am I going to do?’” said Captain Johnny Horton with the Paducah Salvation Army.
Captain Horton said workers affected by the layoffs have reached out the Salvation Army for help, and the organization has provided Christmas presents, food, and assistance with paying rent and utility bills.
“Anyway that we can step in just lighten the burden of being laid off so close to Christmas," Horton said. "We’ve helped in a big way and the community has helped in a big way.”
Horton said you pitch in to help local families by donating to the Red Kettle campaign, which a little more than half way to it’s $165,000 fundraising goal.
Benberry said they also need volunteers to mentor young students.
“People coming in and giving their time and building that relationship because it’s the spirit of giving that is within them that should transfer to our students," Benberry said.
