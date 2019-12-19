Paducah Holiday garbage, recycling and compost schedule

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah’s Engineering-Public Works Department’s garbage, recycling and compost schedule has changed for the upcoming holidays.
They would like to remind citizens to place your garbage roll-out container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.
- Garbage Collection Christmas Holidays: There will not be any residential garbage collection on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Those routes will be done on Thursday, Dec. 26 along with the Thursday routes. If crews are unable to finish the routes on Thursday, crews will finish collection on Friday, Dec. 27.
- Garbage Collection New Year’s Holidays: There will not be any residential garbage collection on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Those routes will be done on Thursday, Jan. 2 along with the Thursday routes. If crews are unable to finish the routes on Thursday, will finish collection on Friday, Jan. 3.
- Recycling Drop-Off Facility: The recycling drop-off facility operated by Freedom Waste (WCA) located at 400 State Street will be closed to the public on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no charge for the public to drop off recyclables.
- Compost Facility and Live Christmas Tree Recycling: To dispose of a live Christmas tree, the City of Paducah urges residents to recycle by taking the tree to the Compost Facility located at 1560 North 8th Street during regular business hours. The facility is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1. Please remove all lights, garland, and ornaments before taking the tree to the Compost Facility. Residents also can dispose of trees by calling the Engineering-Public Works Department to request the tree to be picked up by city crews.
If you have a question, contact the Engineering-Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.