Man wanted for assault on woman holding infant, burglary

RIEDLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - A search is underway for a man wanted in connection with an assault and burglary investigation in Reidland, Kentucky.
McCracken County deputies were called to a home early Wednesday, Dec. 18 after a woman called 911 to report that two men were attempting to come into her home with a knife.
While the caller was on the phone with dispatchers, the two males entered the residence.
When deputies arrived, the victim told them she was assaulted while she was holding her infant and her phone was stolen in the process. The victim said she and her roommate were able to fight off the men, who took off from the scene.
Deputies identified one of the suspects as 23-year-old Kaelan Whitaker, of Bardwell.
The sheriff’s office is currently trying to track down Whitaker.
It is not clear if deputies are searching for a second man.
Anyone with information on whereabouts of Whitaker is asked to contact their local police department or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.
