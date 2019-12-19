Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-VIOLENT-CRIME
DETROIT (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a crackdown aimed at driving down crime in seven of the nation’s most violent cities. Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative known as Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday news conference in Detroit. He was joined by the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Justice Department will intensify federal law enforcement resources in the seven cities with violent crime rates way above the national average. They are: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say an off-duty officer who said he had fired shots at an intruder inside his home has left the department amid an investigation that was unable to substantiate the officer's story. Police said Wednesday that an investigation into “any potential criminal wrong-doing” was ongoing. Police initially said in a release that the officer came on his radio around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and asked for help. The officer said he was alone in his home when he heard sounds, went downstairs, found an unknown man inside and fired multiple shots. There were no reports of injuries.
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus wreck in the Kansas City area injured six teenagers and three adults as they headed to a wrestling meet. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the wreck happened Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 470 in Lee's Summit when another vehicle merged in front of the bus from the Center School District. The bus then hit the vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved two other vehicles. The patrol says the six teens were taken to Children's Mercy, one with moderate injuries and the others with minor injuries. They ranged in age from 14 to 17. The patrol described the injuries of the three adults as minor.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City area man has won a $100,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery's newest Scratchers game called “Power 5s." The lottery says in a news release that Austin Conley, of Raymore, stopped at a QuikTrip in Independence to cash in a $15 winning ticket. He asked the clerk for three $5 “Kansas City Chiefs” tickets in exchange, but the retailer was sold out of that particular game. Conley followed a clerk’s suggestion and bought three “Power 5s" tickets. He said he started celebrating when he scratched out a $2,500 prize, not realizing that more surprises were in store. About ten minutes later he uncovered the top prize.
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A 10-year-old Ferguson boy who was pulled from a city pond by two police officers has died. The officers pulled the unconscious boy from the pool Tuesday at January-Wabash Memorial Park in Ferguson. Police Chief Jason Armstrong says the boy died Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the child was underwater for several minutes before the officers found him. The two officers who pulled him from the pool were treated for hypothermia. The pool was closed for the season and it's not clear why the child entered the complex. It is enclosed by a 6-foot-high fence with a locked gate.
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of two women nearly a decade apart is asking that the women's skeletal remains be retested. Attorneys for Kylr Yust filed a motion this week asking the state to provide the remains of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions to his defense. In a motion filed Tuesday, Yust said he wants an expert to examine the evidence in a private laboratory. Kopetsky was 17 when she disappeared in 2007. Runions was 21 when she disappeared in 2016. Their remains were found in a Cass County field in 2017. Yust is charged with murder in both cases.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 38-year-old British man who is allegedly a member of a hacking group called The Dark Overlord has pleaded not guilty in U.S. federal court in Missouri to charges that he threatened to release data stolen from health care and accounting companies. Nathan Francis Wyatt appeared in court Wednesday on a conspiracy charge, two aggravated identity theft charges and three counts of threatening to damage a protected computer. He and co-conspirators are accused of accessing company data and demanding ransom paid in bitcoin or they would release the data publicly. The companies were in Missouri, Illinois and Georgia.