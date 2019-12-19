Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

ARMED ARSON
Man accused of setting home ablaze, waiting nearby with guns
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (AP) — A man is accused of setting fire to a Kentucky home filled with four people, including three children, and then lying in wait outside near rifles, at least one of which was loaded. News outlets report 49-year-old Richard L. Brown was arrested at about 4 a.m. Sunday on charges including first-degree arson and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. No occupants were injured. Oldham County police say a witness told police Brown had been acting erratic before the fire. Authorities say a “large amount” of rifles surrounded the home. Thermal imaging allowed them to spot Brown in nearby vegetation, just a few feet from one of the weapons.
RECYCLING SERVICE STRUGGLES
Kentucky county could lose curbside recycling as costs rise
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky county may lose its curbside recycling service as its main provider struggles under increasing processing costs. Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon told the Bowling Green Daily News on Wednesday that the county is trying to determine how to move forward if Southern Recycling stops service before its contract ends this summer. Company President Rob Rutherford said the business loses up to $50,000 a month because the processing costs exceed profit. Customers currently pay $2.65 a month but that could increase to $18 a month. Buchanon said the county is actively searching for alternatives and hopes to find a solution soon.
SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
SEVERE WEATHER-KENTUCKY
Crews find body of man who tried driving over flooded road
GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — Police say the body of a Kentucky man who tried to drive over a flooded road has been found in a field near his vehicle. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that crews resumed searching Wednesday after flooding subsided and found the body of 50-year-old David E. Rice of Greenup. An investigation found that Rice attempted to cross a flooded road in the Load community of Greenup County on Tuesday when his vehicle was swept up by fast-moving water. Police say he exited the vehicle and tried to swim to safety, but didn't make it. The incident remains under investigation.
HORSES SHOT-KENTUCKY
Authorities find 15 horses fatally shot in eastern Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say at least 15 horses have been fatally shot at a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky. WYMT-TV reported Tuesday that the horses were found on a site along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. An animal rescue group says the dead horses were scattered over a large area and it appears they were hunted. Authorities said some of the horses were young and some were pregnant. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says the “inhumane” act could lead to animal cruelty charges at a minimum. A $500 reward is being offered for information.
JUDGE MISCONDUCT-COMMISSION
Hearing set on whether to temporarily remove Kentucky judge
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge accused of misconduct could be temporarily removed from the bench while an inquiry proceeds. The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Judicial Conduct Commission says in formal proceeding documents that it will hold a public hearing Friday. The hearing will determine whether to remove Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry from the bench while it investigates allegations against her. The commission is investigating nine misconduct charges that accuse Gentry of using sex, campaign contributions and retaliation as tools in her judgeship. She has denied the allegations. The hearing will he held at the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Frankfort.