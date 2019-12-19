Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

POLICE BEATING-LAWSUIT
Suit: Police barged into Kansas home, beat man for no reason
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that police in Kansas City, Kansas, broke into a man's home in the middle of the night and beat him before having him charged with battery of a law enforcement officer. The Kansas City Star reports that 43-year-old Joseph Harter claims in the lawsuit filed last week that he was beaten and falsely imprisoned in October 2018. The charge was dropped less than two months later. The police department and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County declined to comment on the pending litigation.
ISLAMIC CENTER THEFT
Man given probation for theft at Lawrence Islamic Center
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man convicted of stealing between $1,000 and $2,000 from the Islamic Center of Lawrence has been sentenced to two years of probation. Thirty-two-year-old Amadou Bah was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest in September to burglary. As part of his plea, prosecutors dropped a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor charge. The Islamic Center was burglarized Aug. 13. Bah was identified through surveillance video, which showed a man using bolt cutters to remove two cash donation boxes and then taking cash from a third box. Bah’s attorney, Julia Butler, said Bah holds a permanent resident card and was aware the conviction could affect his immigration status.
SHERIFFS SHOT-GIRLFRIEND
Girlfriend of Kansas man who wounded 2 lawmen sentenced
LYONS, Kan. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Kansas man who fatally shot his father and wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers before killing himself has been sentenced to 60 days in jail. The Wichita Eagle reports that District Judge Mike Keeley told Erin Baker that she had some responsibility for the April 29 shooting in ordering the sentence for aggravated child endangerment and obstruction of law enforcement. She was behind the wheel when Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy pulled her over in the town of Sterling. With her child in the backseat, Madden shot Murphy, then got more guns before killing his father, wounding the sheriff and killing himself.
BOEING 737 MAX-SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS
Governor: Kansas may have to help pay Spirit workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says that the state may have to help pay workers at aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems to keep them on the assembly line if the Boeing 737 Max stays grounded much longer. The Wichita Eagle reports that Kelly said she talked with Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday, one day after Boeing announced that it was temporarily halting production of the 737 Max as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air. Spirit has continued to build 737 Max fuselages and now has dozens lined up on a tarmac near the company’s south Wichita factory.
YULETIDE TRAFFIC STOPS
Secret Santa makes traffic stops joyful in Kansas community
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Getting stopped by police was joyful for residents of one Kansas City suburb. KMBC-TV reports that Police Officer Ryanne Stevens was among the elves dolling out $100 bills on Wednesday in Shawnee, Kansas. After pulling over a van for a minor traffic infraction, she learned that the driver's wife has multiple sclerosis. She explained that a Secret Santa had donated cash and that she thought the man “might be a good recipient of that money." Another unsuspecting driver hugged Stevens, telling her, “Thank you so much, God bless you.” This is the fifth year the Secret Santa has donated $10,000 for Shawnee police to hand out.
AP-US-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-VIOLENT-CRIME
Justice Dept. plans crackdown on violent crime in 7 cities
DETROIT (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a crackdown aimed at driving down crime in seven of the nation’s most violent cities. Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative known as Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday news conference in Detroit. He was joined by the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Justice Department will intensify federal law enforcement resources in the seven cities with violent crime rates way above the national average. They are: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.
BC-KOBACH-GUN IN OFFICE
Kansas official replacing Kobach found gun in file cabinet
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach's successor as Kansas secretary of state says his staff found an unsecured gun in a file cabinet after taking over the office. The Wichita Eagle reports that the discovery of the .45-caliber piston in January was mentioned in a timeline Secretary of State Scott Schwab's aides produced in investigating how 1,000 rounds of ammunition purchased during Kobach's tenure went missing. The Eagle obtained the timeline through an open records request. Kobach had a staffer receive law enforcement training and reimbursed him for a gun and ammunition. A Schwab spokeswoman said the gun was turned over immediately to Capitol Police.
AP-US-LGBTQ-PARENTAL-RIGHTS
Kansas court considers parental rights of ex-LGBTQ partners
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some LGBTQ people in Kansas who wanted to raise children born to partners they couldn't legally marry can be denied contact with the children when the couples split up. An attorney on Tuesday urged the state's highest court to make that far less likely to happen. The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases brought by woman who were unmarried partners of other women who became mothers through artificial insemination. Neither had a formal parenting agreement with the mothers and the high court is considering whether Kansas law requires one for them to have contact with the children.