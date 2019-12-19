J. Crew denim pants recalled due to aspiration, choking hazard

(KFVS) - Crewcuts stone washed denim pants were recalled by J. Crew due to aspiration and choking hazards.
The company said small stones may be present in the pockets or waistband of the pants from the stone washing manufacturing process.
They pose aspiration or choking hazards to young children.
Company officials said consumers should. take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard.
About 900 pants were sold at J. Crew and Crewcuts stores nationwide as well as on jcrew.com from July 2019 through October 2019 for about $50.
Consumers may contact the company at 800-261-7422 anytime, email at 24-7@jcrew.com or online at www.jcrew.com and click on “Product Recall Information: J.Crew boys’ stone-washed denim pants” at the bottom of the page for more information.
One incident of the stones being found in the waistband extension of the pants was reported. No injuries were reported.
Company officials said the recall involves Crewcuts boys’ denim pants sold in sizes two and three and only includes pants that were made in Pakistan.
Pants with style number J8406 and season FA 19 are included in the recall.
A care label sewn into the side seam lists the style number and season. A label sewn into the waistband of the garment lists the size and country of origin and “Crewcuts.” UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 are listed on the price tag attached to the pants.
