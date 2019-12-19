Industrial hemp workshops to be held in southern Illinois

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The University of Illinois Extension will be hosting three separate industrial hemp workshops throughout southern Illinois in February 2020.
Each workshop will discuss grain, fiber and CBD production.
Details on licensing, rules and regulations, end products and an update on hemp across Illinois will also be included.
Demonstrations of various production systems and planting methods will be covered while addressing issues faced throughout the growing season.
The workshops will be held in Jackson, Johnson and White counties at the following locations and times:
Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jackson County Extension Office in Murphysboro
Thursday, Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the White County Extension Office in Carmi
Friday, Feb. 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dixon Springs Agricultural Center in Simpson
The cost of each session is $5 per person.
Seating is limited, therefore registration is required.
To register, click here.
