Hillsboro, Mo. man accused of beating father to death with golf club

HILLSBORO, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of beating his father to death with a metal golf club.
Nicholas Smoot, 27, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault.
He’s being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
Smoot is accused of beating his father, 53-year-old Eric Smoot, with a metal golf club during a domestic incident in the family’s home. Eric Smoot later died at a hospital.
Nicholas Smoot is also accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend.
A witness told investigators Eric Smoot tried to stop his son’s attack on the woman. That’s when Nicholas Smoot allegedly attacked his father.
