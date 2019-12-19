Hillsboro, Mo. man accused of beating father to death with golf club

Nicholas Smoot is accused of beating his father to death with a metal golf club. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch | December 19, 2019 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 2:51 PM

HILLSBORO, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of beating his father to death with a metal golf club.

Nicholas Smoot, 27, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault.

He’s being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Smoot is accused of beating his father, 53-year-old Eric Smoot, with a metal golf club during a domestic incident in the family’s home. Eric Smoot later died at a hospital.

Nicholas Smoot is also accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend.

A witness told investigators Eric Smoot tried to stop his son’s attack on the woman. That’s when Nicholas Smoot allegedly attacked his father.

