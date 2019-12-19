Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored, Jake Allen made 35 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1. Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for the Stanley Cup champion Blues, who won their fourth straight. James Neal had a goal and Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots for the Oilers, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Edmonton went 0 for 4 on the power play, snapping an eight-game scoring streak with the man advantage.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Nagy got a big break from Andy Reid, spent a decade on his staffs in Philadelphia and Kansas City before becoming the Chicago Bears' coach last season and considers his mentor to be like family. He's looking forward to the reunion on Sunday night when the Chiefs visit Soldier Field, even if the circumstances aren't quite what he envisioned. While Kansas City comes in leading the AFC West with its sights set on a No. 2 seed and first-round bye, Chicago is out of contention for a playoff spot after winning the NFC North last season. It's been a tough year for Nagy and when he needs advice, his mentor is just a phone call away.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terrell Suggs was ready to take the field with the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time Wednesday. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection was waived by the Arizona Cardinals and the Chiefs were awarded him. Some thought Suggs might return to Baltimore, where he spent the first 16 years of his career. The chance to join the Chiefs was too much to pass up. The timing is good for the Chiefs, too. They just lost defensive end Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle.