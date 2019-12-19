Group plans to re-erect Memphis confederate statues

Metal fencing still surrounds the tomb containing General Forrest and his wife, protecting it from vandals. Someone placed a few plastic flowers and LED candles at their grave site. But the statue The CA once declared was “Ever on Guard in the Park” is now gone... from the park and from Memphis. The Sons of Confederate Veterans battle to have them put back up in the Bluff City may be lost. But Millar says General Forrest and the other statues will rise again.