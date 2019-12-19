Fog, Frost, & Cold Temps!

Light fog will be present across areas of the Heartland to start off. These areas will have higher chances of seeing slick spots on the roads since we are below freezing. Light frost will also form this morning on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures are cold in the teens to 20s.
Today will be mostly sunny and the beginning of a warm up. Highs by the afternoon will stretch from the low to mid 40s. Each day we will slowly warm more. The low/mid 50s by the weekend and even the mid/upper 50s by Christmas!
Our next system bringing rain looks to move in right after Christmas during the end of next week.
-Lisa
