First Alert Thursday Outlook

Finally a chance to warm up and dry out over the next few days as a quieter and milder pattern takes hold of most of the nation. In particular, our local forecast calls for a sharp upper ridge to develop over the next several days, with warming temps and little chance of precip. In the short-term, an upper low will be moving along the Gulf Coast over the next few days…but the rain and wind with this system looks to stay over the lower Mississippi Valley. None the less…we will likely get some passing clouds with this on Friday…..with rainfall as close as SW Tennessee and NE Arkansas. But temps will be gradually warming through the weekend and into next week, with a relatively warm pattern expected for Christmas Week.