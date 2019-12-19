First Alert: Frosty start, warmer temps on the way

(KFVS) - Light frost will also formed this morning on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures were cold in the teens to 20s.
Today will be mostly sunny and the beginning of a warm up. Highs by the afternoon will be in the 40s.
Each day we will slowly warm more. We’re looking at the 50s by the weekend and even the mid/upper 50s by Christmas!
Brian Alworth says our weather is looking warm and dry as we head through the weekend and into early next week.
If you need a white Christmas, you might have to do some traveling.
Our next system bringing rain looks to move in right after Christmas during the end of next week.
